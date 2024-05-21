A documentary series will be made about Courtois' recovery from injury

A cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most severe and common injuries in football. Recovery from it typically takes at least 9 months, and sometimes even longer.

This injury caused Real Madrid's legendary goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss almost the entire season.

According to The Athletic, this summer, fans will be able to witness all the stages of recovery that a footballer undergoes after such an injury. Amazon Prime will release a documentary film chronicling Courtois' rehabilitation and return to the field.

Following his injury, Courtois has already played three matches in this La Liga season, during which he has not conceded a single goal. It is expected that the Belgian will be the one to play in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1, rather than Andriy Lunin, who has been the primary goalkeeper throughout the tournament's playoffs.