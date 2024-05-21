Slot has revealed why he decided to make the switch to Liverpool

On June 1, Liverpool will definitely get a new head coach, which will be former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot. His task will be to continue the endeavours of his predecessor Jürgen Klopp, and the Dutch specialist himself admits that it will not be easy.

In fact, as Slot himself said, in principle, the decision to move to Liverpool was not easy for him:

"It's definitely not an easy decision to close the door on a club where you've had a lot of great moments and worked successfully with so many good people. But as a sportsman, the opportunity to be a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is something that is hard to ignore," -- said the Dutch specialist in conversation with the press service of Feyenoord.

Recall, on 20 May it was announced that Slot will become the head coach of Liverpool, but he will take up his duties on June 1.