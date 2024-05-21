Portugal have announced their Euro 2024 squad. Does it include Cristiano Ronaldo?

Portugal's head coach Roberto Martinez has announced the 26-man squad that will prepare for the Euro 2024.

The squad includes two football legends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe. Overall, there are no surprises in Portugal's selection.

Portugal's squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton), Rui Patrício (Roma);

Defenders: António Silva (Benfica), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), João Cancelo (Barcelona), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon), Pepe (Porto), Danilo Pereira, Nuno Mendes (both PSG), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United);

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Neves (Benfica), Otávio (Al Nassr), João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City);

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Rafael Leão (Milan), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceição (Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton).

Before the start of Euro 2024, Portugal will play friendly matches against Finland, Croatia, and Ireland.

At the European Championship, Portugal will face Turkey, Czechia, and Georgia in the group stage. Roberto Martinez's team will play their first match of the tournament on June 18 in Leipzig against Czechia.