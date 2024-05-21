The legendary Murray lost at the start of the tournament in Geneva

The legendary British tennis player Andy Murray lost at the very start of the ATP250 tournament in Geneva.

In the round of 32, Murray was defeated by Germany's Yannick Hanfmann, who is ranked 82nd in the world. Murray lost both sets to Hanfmann. The first set was closely contested, but the 32-year-old German capitalized on a break point at a crucial moment to win 7-5. In the second set, Hanfmann overwhelmed Murray, winning 6-2.

It is worth noting that the match was supposed to conclude yesterday, but it had to be halted in the second set, with the score at 4-1, due to heavy rain.

The French Open begins on May 26. Murray will be playing in this tournament for the first time since 2020.

In the round of 16 in Geneva, Hanfmann will face the world number one, Novak Djokovic.