The great comeback. Gattuso prepares to take on the Saudi club

Since his retirement from Olympique Marseille in February 2024, ex-Milan and Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso has been out of work, but that could soon change.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 46-year-old has caught the eye of Saudi Arabia's Al-Taawun and the two sides have reached a compromise on potential employment. The operation to invite Gattuso is now coming to an end.

Al-Taawun are in fourth place in the Saudi Arabian league with two rounds to go and if they retain that spot, they will be able to play in the newly created AFC Champions League 2 tournament next season.

Gattuso's last job was Olympique Marseille, which he took over at the end of September 2024. At the helm of the French club, the 46-year-old played 24 games, of which he won only nine. Another eight games ended in a draw, and in seven matches the team suffered defeat.