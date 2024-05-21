Man United ready to compete with their neighbours for Wolverhampton defender

It is no secret that Manchester United are facing significant problems in the defensive line this season, and they are going to solve them at Old Trafford by bringing in a Wolverhampton defender.

According to Football 365, the Red Devils have identified left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as their priority option to strengthen that part of the pitch. However, the 22-player will still need to be competed for.

Earlier it was reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Ait-Nouri, but it was emphasised that a move for the defender to Manchester City is more likely due to the club's warm relationship with the Algerian's agent Jorge Mendes. It is also known that Wolverhampton value Aït-Nouri at €70 million.

Last Premier League season, the defender played 38 matches for Wolves, in which he scored three goals and gave two assists.