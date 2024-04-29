Baskonia vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-4) Odds: 1.63 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the third match of the EuroLeague basketball quarterfinal series, there will be a matchup between Spanish team Baskonia and Real Madrid. The game will take place on Wednesday, May 1st. The tip-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match was made by the experts at Dailysports.

Baskonia

Baskonia managed to advance to the playoffs after an unremarkable regular season. After finishing in the eighth position, the Spanish team lost convincingly to Maccabi in the first play-in match, but then regrouped and defeated Virtus from Bologna. The two matches in Madrid didn't go well for Baskonia, and there is a high probability that the third game between the teams will be decisive in this series.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid currently appears to be the strongest team in Europe and the main favorite to win the EuroLeague. Furthermore, the main characteristic of the Madrid giant is its stability. The team can step up when needed and achieve the desired result. This was fully demonstrated in the first two matches of the series against Baskonia. I don't think Madrid will want to play an extra game and will try to close out the series in the next game.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Baskonia has won seven out of their last eight home matches.

Real Madrid is on a six-game winning streak.

The series score is 2-0 in favor of Real Madrid.

Baskonia vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid is simply stronger, which is the main argument for my bet. I'm confident in the victory of the away team and suggest betting on this outcome with a handicap of -4 points.