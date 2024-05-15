Another Borussia Dortmund leader will not go to the 2024 UEFA EURO

The head coach of the German national team, Julian Nagelsmann, has decided not to summon the leader of Borussia Dortmund to the national team.

As reported by Sky Sports, midfielder Julian Brandt will not be part of the squad for the 2024 European Championship. Additionally, the head coach has resolved not to call up Borussia Dortmund's main central defender, Mats Hummels, who was recognized as the standout player in both Champions League semi-finals against PSG.

Meanwhile, it has been officially announced that Eintracht Frankfurt's central defender, Robin Koch, will be part of the squad for the tournament. Additionally, there was no place in the roster for Bayern Munich's central midfielder, Leon Goretzka. His spot in the roster will be filled by Pascal Gross from Brighton.

Furthermore, Borussia Dortmund's center-back, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah have made it into the squad. The full squad will be announced on Thursday, May 16th.