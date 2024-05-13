RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Germany head coach calls up Borussia Dortmund and Bayer defenders for Euro 2024

Germany head coach calls up Borussia Dortmund and Bayer defenders for Euro 2024

Football news Today, 07:09
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Germany head coach calls up Borussia Dortmund and Bayer defenders for Euro 2024 Photo: https://twitter.com/dw_sports

The head coach of the German national team has called up two central defenders for the 2024 European Championship.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the roster includes Borussia Dortmund's center-back Nico Schlöterbeck and Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. The full squad will be announced on Thursday, May 16.

Incidentally, there was recently a presentation of the official anthem for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024, performed by the Italian group Meduza, American band OneRepublic, and German singer Kim Petras.

UEFA has officially allowed national teams to register 26 footballers for the European Championship. Previously, teams could register a maximum of 23 players for the tournament, but now three additional spots have been added. This decision is motivated by the increase in injuries in football, prompting coaches to have more available players for rotation.

Germany's national team head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, has extended his contract with the national team. The German Football Association announced that the coach will continue to work with the team until 2026. This decision was made by the supervisory board and the shareholders' meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG.

Related teams and leagues
Germany European Championship
Popular news
Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative Football news Today, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Yesterday, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 06:41 Naomi Osaka suffered defeat against Zheng and was eliminated from the WTA1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 06:26 Scam of the century. Ex-Barça player's twin brother played in place of his star relative Football news Today, 05:44 The goalkeeper of Real Madrid will sign a contract with the Creams until 2029 Golf News Today, 05:11 26th PGA title. Rory McIlroy wins the Wells Fargo Golf tournament Boxing News Today, 04:34 "I am absolutely convinced that I would have beaten Tyson Fury at his peak" - Lennox Lewis Football news Today, 04:01 "I am proud of the players," the Bayer head coach said about the 50 matches undefeated Football news Today, 03:33 For several Real Madrid players, the next week will be pivotal for their future Football news Today, 03:01 A Manchester United legend wants ten Hag to be given a chance to make things right Football news Today, 02:40 Bologna has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years Hockey news Today, 02:09 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket
Sport Predictions
Football Today Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024