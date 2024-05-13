Germany head coach calls up Borussia Dortmund and Bayer defenders for Euro 2024

The head coach of the German national team has called up two central defenders for the 2024 European Championship.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the roster includes Borussia Dortmund's center-back Nico Schlöterbeck and Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. The full squad will be announced on Thursday, May 16.

Incidentally, there was recently a presentation of the official anthem for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024, performed by the Italian group Meduza, American band OneRepublic, and German singer Kim Petras.

UEFA has officially allowed national teams to register 26 footballers for the European Championship. Previously, teams could register a maximum of 23 players for the tournament, but now three additional spots have been added. This decision is motivated by the increase in injuries in football, prompting coaches to have more available players for rotation.

Germany's national team head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, has extended his contract with the national team. The German Football Association announced that the coach will continue to work with the team until 2026. This decision was made by the supervisory board and the shareholders' meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG.