UEFA officially confirms expansion of applications for national teams for Euro

UEFA has officially allowed national teams to register 26 footballers for the European Championship.

Previously, teams could register a maximum of 23 players for the tournament, but now three additional spots have been added. This decision is motivated by the increase in injuries in football, prompting coaches to have more available players for rotation.

This marks the third major football tournament where the standard squad size will be 26 players instead of 23. The decision to expand was initially made for Euro 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it proved successful, leading to its implementation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Notably, national teams are required to submit a list of squads containing between 23 and 26 players by June 7th.

The Euro 2024 Championship kicks off on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich with a match between hosts Germany and the Scottish national team. The final match on July 14 will take place at the Berlin Olympiastadion. Apart from Munich and Berlin, matches of the tournament will be held in cities such as Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Leipzig, and Stuttgart.