"Fire". UEFA presents the official track of Euro 2024
Today, the official track for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 championship was presented. It was performed by the Italian group Meduza, Americans from OneRepublic, and the German singer Kim Petras.
This track will be used during the television intros as well as when the teams enter the field.
Additionally, all three performers will perform this track during the opening ceremony of the tournament.
To remind, Euro 2024 kicks off on June 14th and runs until July 14th. The matches will be hosted in 10 cities across Germany: Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Stuttgart, Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt.
In the opening match, the hosts Germany will play against Scotland.
