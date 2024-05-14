RU RU
Without the hero of the Champions League season. Nagelsmann surprises with Euro 2024 bid

Football news Today, 07:33
Leading German insiders continue to unveil details of Germany's squad for the 2024 European Championship, which Julian Nagelsmann will officially announce on Thursday, May 16.

According to Christian Falk, the head coach has decided not to call up Borussia Dortmund's key central defender Mats Hummels, who was named the best player in both Champions League semifinals against PSG.

On the other hand, it has been officially confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt's central defender Robin Koch will be included in the squad.

Additionally, there is no place in the squad for Bayern Munich's central midfielder Leon Goretzka. His spot will be taken by Pascal Groß from Brighton.

The European Championship will take place from June 14 to July 14 in Germany. The hosts are in a group with Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland.

