PSG does not want to sell the talented midfielder. A loan deal is the most likely option

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is disinclined to divest the burgeoning talent Xavi Simons this summer but is open to considering loan proposals, as disclosed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The PSG leadership has engaged with the representatives of the Dutch footballer to convey their reluctance to part ways with Simons this summer. If Xavi is disinclined to return to PSG, then a loan arrangement remains feasible and stands as the most plausible outcome. The player himself will wield influence in selecting his next loan destination.

Recall that previously it was noted that PSG was exploring the possibility of selling their midfielder Xavi Simons, with the reigning French champions prepared to entertain offers starting at €60 million. Additionally, reports indicated that Arsenal is well-positioned to secure the services of the Dutchman.

The 21-year-old player, currently on loan at RB Leipzig this season, aims to determine his future before the commencement of the European Championship.