Arsenal ready to compete for PSG's young starlet

London Arsenal, who have been in the race for the championship of England for several seasons now, intend to continue to be in the lead and for that Mikel Arteta will need fresh blood, which he found in PSG.

Thus, the Parisians are considering the possibility of selling their midfielder Javi Simons, and according to teamTALK, the reigning French champion is ready to listen to offers that start from 60 million euros.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan at RB Leipzig this season, would like to determine his future before the European Championship starts. And it is Arsenal, according to the report, is in the best position to sign the Dutchman.

Earlier, there were reports that RB Leipzig would not be able to buy out Simons' contract, and he would return to PSG, although a second loan move has not been ruled out.