A well-known insider has spoken about the future of the young PSG starlet
Football news Today, 13:18
PSG's young talent Xavi Simons is spending this season on loan at German RB Leipzig. He may stay there, but on certain conditions.
Fabrizio Romano denied today's statements that the Dutchman will move to the camp "bulls" on a permanent basis. The insider noted that in principle, the sale of Simons is not on the agenda. Moreover, the German club simply cannot afford a permanent move.
Still, Romano added that Simons could continue to play for RB Leipzig on loan, and that is the option that is a priority for PSG. The midfielder could also be temporarily given to Barcelona, as Xavi is also interested in him.
Recall, earlier it was reported that PSG are ready to let Simons go for an amount starting from 100 million euros.
