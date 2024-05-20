Argentina have announced their preliminary squad for the Copa America 2024. Is Messi in it?

The head coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scaloni, has announced a squad of 29 players who will prepare for the start of the 2024 Copa America.

The squad includes all the biggest stars of the Argentine national team, including the legendary Lionel Messi.

Preliminary Argentina Squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax), Franco Armani (River Plate) Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Betis), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Valentin Barco (Brighton)

Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Betis), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Valentin Barco (Brighton) Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Valentin Carboni (Monza)

Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Valentin Carboni (Monza) Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

The final squad for the 2024 Copa America will comprise 26 players.

As part of their preparation for the tournament, the Argentine national team will play friendly matches against Ecuador and Guatemala.

In the group stage of the 2024 Copa America, which will take place in the USA from June 20 to July 14, the reigning world champions will compete in the same group as Canada, Chile, and Peru.