A former Italian tennis player is accused of robbing a villa for a substantial amount

Former Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi, who unexpectedly ended her career at the age of 32, continues to face growing problems.

According to La Repubblica, Giorgi is accused of robbing a villa in Calenzano, where she had been residing for the past few months. The villa owner claims that the tennis player left without notice, did not fully pay the rent, and took furniture worth between 50 and 100 thousand euros.

"They took away half of our furniture. Persian rugs, expensive furniture, even an antique table weighing half a ton. The damage is estimated between 50 and 100 thousand euros," said the owner.

It was previously reported that Giorgi also has tax payment issues in Italy, which led her to flee to the United States.

Additionally, there is an ongoing case against Giorgi in Italy regarding suspicion of forging a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Giorgi's last match took place at the WTA-1000 tournament in Miami, where she lost to Iga Świątek with a score of 1-6, 1-6.

Throughout her career, the 32-year-old Italian never climbed higher than the 26th position in the WTA rankings.