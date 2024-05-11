The recently retired Italian tennis player fled to the United States due to tax issues

Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi, who announced her retirement, is being pursued by the Italian tax police due to tax problems and undeclared income. It is presumed that she is currently in the United States. This information was reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The tennis player announced the end of her career on social media and has since refrained from sharing any news about herself. According to the investigation by the Florence prosecutor's office, not only Giorgi but also her family have several "gaps" in their tax declarations that have not been filed.

Giorgi's last match took place at the WTA-1000 tournament in Miami, where she lost to Iga Swiatek with a score of 1:6, 1:6.

Camila's highest achievement is 26th place in the WTA rankings and victories at four tournaments, including the "thousand" in Montreal, as well as three victories at WTA-250 tournaments.