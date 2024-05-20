Saudi clubs offer incredible wages for RB Leipzig forward

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško has attracted the attention of top clubs with his form in the last Bundesliga season, but Saudi Arabian clubs are ready to lure the forward to them.

According to Slovenian portal Nogomania, local teams Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are showing a keen interest in the striker and are ready to splash the cash on his signature. It is not yet known how much the Saudis intend to pay to the club itself, but Šeško is in for a swell deal.

The figures may shock the unprepared reader: the signing bonus alone will be 20 million euros, while the annual salary will be quoted at between 25 and 30 million euros.

The Slovenian himself has not yet made a decision on his future, but intends to do so before the start of the European Championship. Earlier it was reported that RB Leipzig also intends to extend the contract with their star.