The Bundesliga club made a purge after a poor season. They have played in the Champions League

Only a miracle saved Union Berlin from relegation from the Bundesliga, despite the fact that the capital club finished fourth in the 2022/23 season and spent the current European autumn in the Champions League. After this fiasco, the Union decided to clean up the squad.

The Berlin club announced the farewell of three players on their official resources. The midfielder Bradnen Aaronson, who is on loan from Leeds, will return to the team he belongs to. The other two players, on the other hand, have had a longer stay with the team.

After four years in the team Union will leave the centre-back Robin Knoche, but the Danish goalkeeper Jakob Busk represented the Berlin club since January 2016 and played for Union in the second Bundesliga, but injuries did not allow him to show himself properly.

It should be recalled that Union only thanks to extra points ahead of Bochum, which has yet to defend the right to play in the Bundesliga and took 15th place in the standings. In the Champions League, the Berlin club finished last in the group with Real Madrid, Napoli and Sporting, having not won a single match and having scored only two points.