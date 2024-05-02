RU RU
Champions League 2024/25. List of participants in the League phase and qualification

Today, 12:50
From next season, we can expect an entirely new format for the Champions League. Instead of the usual group stage, 36 teams will play in a single league format, where each team will play 8 matches against different opponents.

Dailysports presents to you the list of teams that have already secured their spots in the Champions League main round, as well as the participants in the qualifiers.

At the moment, five teams have guaranteed their participation in the League phase stage:

League phase

  • Real Madrid
  • Barcelona
  • Arsenal
  • Manchester City
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Bayern
  • RB Leipzig
  • Stuttgart
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Inter
  • Milan
  • PSV
  • Feyenoord
  • PSG

Who will fill the remaining slots?


  • 3 teams from Italy
  • 2 teams from England
  • 2 teams from Spain
  • 2 teams from France
  • 1 team from Portugal
  • 1 team from the Netherlands
  • 1 team from Belgium
  • 1 team from Austria
  • 1 team from Scotland
  • The winner of the 2023/24 Europa League, provided they do not qualify through their league. If the Europa League winner qualifies through their domestic competition, the spot will be awarded to the highest-ranked participant who did not qualify. Currently, this is Benfica.
  • 5 winners of the Champions Path qualification
  • 2 winners of the League Path qualification
  • The highest-ranked champion of a country that does not have a direct berth into the group stage of the leagues. Currently, this is Shakhtar Donetsk if they win the Ukrainian Premier League.
  • If Borussia Dortmund wins the Champions League but finishes fifth in the Bundesliga, Germany will send six teams to the tournament.

We also provide the list of teams that have already secured their spots in the qualifiers:

First Qualifying Round

  • Ferencvaros (Hungary)
  • Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)
  • Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)
  • Dinamo Batumi (Georgia)
  • Panevezys (Lithuania)
  • Karabakh (Azerbaijan)
  • HJK (Finland)
  • Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)
  • The New Saints (Wales)
  • Flora (Estonia)
  • RFS (Latvia)
  • Virtus (San Marino)
  • Vikingur (Iceland)
  • Dynamo Minsk (Belarus)
  • KI Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)
  • Celje (Slovenia)
  • Larne (Northern Ireland)
  • FCCB (Romania)
  • Hamrun Spartans (Malta)

Second Qualifying Round

  • Bodo/Glimt (Norway)
  • Malmo (Sweden)

As a reminder, the top two countries in the seasonal coefficient table will get 5 teams each in the League stage. At the moment, Italy have already guaranteed a place in the top 2. In all likelihood, Germany will also get five teams in the next round of the Champions League.

The first matches of the Champions League 2024/25 qualifiers will take place on July 9-10.

Champions League
