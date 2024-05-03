English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round

The 36th round of the English Premier League kicked off on Friday, May 3rd, and will run until Monday, May 6th.

On Friday, Luton hosted Everton at their home ground, opening this round. The following day will see two contenders for the championship title in action. Arsenal will host Bournemouth, while Manchester City will play against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

On Sunday, May 5th, several intriguing matches will take place. Chelsea will face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, and in the highlight fixture of the 36th round, Liverpool will host Tottenham at Anfield. The round will conclude with the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 6th.

The Dailysports team has prepared all the information you need to know about the current round of the Premier League: match results, the league table, and the schedule of games for the upcoming weekend.

Please note: match times are listed in Central European Time (CET).

Premier League. Matchday 36th

May 3

21:00 Luton - Everton

May 4

13:30 Arsenal - Bournemouth

16:00 Brentford - Fulham

16:00 Burnley - Newcastle

16:00 Sheffield United - Nottingham

18:30 Manchester City - Wolverhampton

May 5

15:00 Brighton - Aston Villa

15:00 Chelsea - West Ham

17:30 Liverpool - Tottenham

May 6

21:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United

Premier League. Standings

Premier League. Matchday 37th

11 May

13:30 Fulham - Manchester City

16:00 Bournemouth - Brentford

16:00 Everton - Sheffield United

16:00 Newcastle - Brighton

16:00 Tottenham - Burnley

16:00 West Ham - Luton

16:00 Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace

18:30 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea

12 May

17:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal

21:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool