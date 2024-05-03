English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
The 36th round of the English Premier League kicked off on Friday, May 3rd, and will run until Monday, May 6th.
On Friday, Luton hosted Everton at their home ground, opening this round. The following day will see two contenders for the championship title in action. Arsenal will host Bournemouth, while Manchester City will play against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.
On Sunday, May 5th, several intriguing matches will take place. Chelsea will face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, and in the highlight fixture of the 36th round, Liverpool will host Tottenham at Anfield. The round will conclude with the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 6th.
The Dailysports team has prepared all the information you need to know about the current round of the Premier League: match results, the league table, and the schedule of games for the upcoming weekend.
Please note: match times are listed in Central European Time (CET).
Premier League. Matchday 36th
- May 3
21:00 Luton - Everton
- May 4
13:30 Arsenal - Bournemouth
16:00 Brentford - Fulham
16:00 Burnley - Newcastle
16:00 Sheffield United - Nottingham
18:30 Manchester City - Wolverhampton
- May 5
15:00 Brighton - Aston Villa
15:00 Chelsea - West Ham
17:30 Liverpool - Tottenham
- May 6
21:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United
Premier League. Standings
Premier League. Matchday 37th
- 11 May
13:30 Fulham - Manchester City
16:00 Bournemouth - Brentford
16:00 Everton - Sheffield United
16:00 Newcastle - Brighton
16:00 Tottenham - Burnley
16:00 West Ham - Luton
16:00 Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace
18:30 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
- 12 May
17:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal
21:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool