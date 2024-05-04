The Clippers are eager to extend contracts with key players and the head coach
The Clippers are looking to extend contracts with James Harden and Paul George, as reported by insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
“The Clippers have been without All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard for most of the series with right knee inflammation, but the organization's goal remains to re-sign free agents Paul George and James Harden alongside of Leonard, sources said.” Wojnarowski reported.
Additionally, the Clippers aim to secure a long-term extension with head coach Tyronn Lue, who has one season remaining on his contract.
Harden will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, while George has a player option for the 2024/25 season worth $48.8 million, which he may decline to become an unrestricted free agent.
Los Angeles has already signed Leonard to a three-year extension worth $153 million until the 2026/2027 season.
The Clippers finished fourth in the Western Conference, falling 2:4 to Dallas in a serie in the first round of the NBA playoffs.