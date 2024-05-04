Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.87 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In another regular-season game of the USL Championship, Phoenix Rising will host Sacramento Republic. The match will take place overnight on Sunday, May 5th, starting at 4:30 AM Central European Time.

Phoenix Rising

This team competes in the Western Conference of the USL Championship. Currently, they occupy the sixth position in the league table. They have accumulated ten points from eight regular-season matches. At the beginning of the current season, they have displayed somewhat inconsistent results. In their last five matches, they have secured two victories, suffered two defeats, and recorded one draw. However, it's essential to note that Phoenix Rising is the reigning champion of the USL Championship. Last year, they defeated Charleston in the final via a penalty shootout.

Sacramento Republic

Also competing in the Western Conference, Sacramento is currently leading the league table. Republic has garnered 18 points from eight matches, leading the nearest contender by three points. In the previous season, they reached the semifinals but were defeated by Charleston. Currently, Sacramento is in excellent form, having not lost a single match this season, securing three draws and five victories. The match against the reigning champion presents a significant challenge for them.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In their previous encounter, Phoenix Rising defeated Sacramento Republic with a narrow scoreline of 2-1.

Sacramento Republic has scored at least one goal in all eight matches so far.

In their last six home matches, Phoenix Rising has emerged victorious against Sacramento Republic.

Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic Prediction

The reigning USL Championship champion began the season in a manner not as anticipated, and this game will be challenging for both teams. It's difficult to predict the winner, but I anticipate a high-scoring affair. My bet is on the total goals over 2.5, with odds at 1.87.