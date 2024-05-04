RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Phoenix Rising FC vs Sacramento Republic FC prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/PHXRisingFC
Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix Rising FC
USL Championship USA Today, 22:30 Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
-
- : -
USA,
Sacramento Republic FC Sacramento Republic FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.87

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In another regular-season game of the USL Championship, Phoenix Rising will host Sacramento Republic. The match will take place overnight on Sunday, May 5th, starting at 4:30 AM Central European Time.

Phoenix Rising

This team competes in the Western Conference of the USL Championship. Currently, they occupy the sixth position in the league table. They have accumulated ten points from eight regular-season matches. At the beginning of the current season, they have displayed somewhat inconsistent results. In their last five matches, they have secured two victories, suffered two defeats, and recorded one draw. However, it's essential to note that Phoenix Rising is the reigning champion of the USL Championship. Last year, they defeated Charleston in the final via a penalty shootout.

Sacramento Republic

Also competing in the Western Conference, Sacramento is currently leading the league table. Republic has garnered 18 points from eight matches, leading the nearest contender by three points. In the previous season, they reached the semifinals but were defeated by Charleston. Currently, Sacramento is in excellent form, having not lost a single match this season, securing three draws and five victories. The match against the reigning champion presents a significant challenge for them.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In their previous encounter, Phoenix Rising defeated Sacramento Republic with a narrow scoreline of 2-1.
  • Sacramento Republic has scored at least one goal in all eight matches so far.
  • In their last six home matches, Phoenix Rising has emerged victorious against Sacramento Republic.

Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic Prediction

The reigning USL Championship champion began the season in a manner not as anticipated, and this game will be challenging for both teams. It's difficult to predict the winner, but I anticipate a high-scoring affair. My bet is on the total goals over 2.5, with odds at 1.87.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.87

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Recommended MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Bet now MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England Today, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Girona vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Girona Odds: 2.47 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
Memphis 901 FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies prediction USL Championship USA Today, 16:00 Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Memphis 901 FC Odds: 2.27 Tampa Bay Rowdies Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
MMA News Today, 04:36 Flyweight championship fight. Pantoja – Erceg. UFC 301 full card Football news Today, 04:10 Girona – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 03:22 Thomas Tuchel could move to Manchester United if they want to change their coach Motorsport News Today, 02:57 Verstappen is in pole position. Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying results Baseball News Today, 02:27 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 02:06 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:37 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Basketball news Yesterday, 16:27 The fifth match awaits. Monaco beat Fenerbahce in the Euroleague playoffs Football news Yesterday, 16:10 Girona vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channels
Sport Predictions
Football Today Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Memphis vs Tampa Bay prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football Today Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024