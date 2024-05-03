RU RU
Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Premier League England 05 may 2024, 09:00 Brighton - Aston Villa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the Sunday fixtures of the 36th round of the English Premier League will take place at the "Amex Stadium", where Brighton will host Aston Villa. Here's the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Brighton

The Roberto De Zerbi-led squad has notably declined of late, currently occupying the 12th position in the Premier League standings. It's worth noting that in the previous Premier League campaign, "The Seagulls" finished sixth, earning a ticket to the Europa League. Such achievements are now merely a distant dream for them, as they can scarcely be deemed even mid-table contenders.

Clearly, Brighton lacks the mundane motivation for the remainder of the season. This is evidenced by their three significant defeats in the last four matches. Initially, "The Seagulls" succumbed to Arsenal by a score of 0-3 on their home turf, followed by a four-goal onslaught from Manchester City (0-4). Last weekend, Brighton's woes persisted as they succumbed 0-3 to Bournemouth away.

Aston Villa

Meanwhile, "The Villans" are in remarkably good form. It's quite astonishing how Unai Emery's side managed to lose their home match against Olympiacos in the Conference League with a scoreline of 2-4. Nevertheless, considering the rule changes, there's still room for a comeback. More crucially, Aston Villa's success in the Premier League, where they currently sit fourth, seven points clear of Tottenham, is of paramount importance.

In their recent home clash against Chelsea, Emery's side held a two-goal lead until the 62nd minute but allowed their crisis-ridden opponents to level the score. Prior to that, Aston Villa secured victories in two matches, including a win against Arsenal away (2-0).

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Brighton suffered a humiliating 1-6 defeat to Aston Villa.
  • In the last three matches, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was placed.
  • In the last six encounters at Brighton's ground, Aston Villa secured three victories with three draws.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa had very little time to recover after their European fixture, which could pose a problem for the team. There's no guarantee that Aston Villa will overcome Brighton, so it's advisable to opt for "Aston Villa to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.84.

