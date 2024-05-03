RU RU
Main Predictions Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Al Nassr vs Al-Wehda prediction Photo: alnassr.sa / Author unknown
Al Nassr Al Nassr
Pro League Saudi Arabia 04 may 2024, 14:00 Al Nassr - Al-Wehda
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park
Al-Wehda Al-Wehda
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 30th round of the Saudi Professional League will take place in Riyadh, where at the "Mrsool Park," the local Al-Nassr will host Al-Wehda. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Al-Nassr

Under the helm of Luis Castro, the team is having a very strong season, but given the club's ambitions, more was expected. In the Saudi Arabian League, it's unlikely that Ronaldo and his teammates will catch up with Al-Hilal, who leads Al-Nassr by nine points. However, the gap isn't insurmountable; it's just that Al-Hilal keeps notching up victories. In the last round, Al-Nassr secured a 1-0 away victory against Al-Khaleej. This win marked their sixth consecutive victory. Al-Nassr has claimed 10 victories in 14 matches at home, losing only twice.

Al-Wehda

The "Mecca Knights" are fighting for survival this season and currently occupy the 12th position in the league table. In 29 matches, under the guidance of Georgios Donis, the team has only managed nine victories against 15 defeats. Al-Wehda is six points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Al-Wehda hosted Al-Hazem and suffered a 0-2 defeat. This loss extended their winless streak to three matches - two draws and one defeat. On the road, Al-Wehda has secured only three victories in 14 matches, losing 10.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the first round, Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 victory.
  • Both teams scored in only two of the last five matches between them.
  • Only two of the last five matches saw a "Total Over 2.5" outcome.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda Prediction

Bookmakers heavily favor the home team, with odds of 1.30 for an Al-Nassr victory. We believe Al-Nassr won't take unnecessary risks and will secure a victory with a margin of at least two goals. Our bet is "Al-Nassr to win with a handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.69.

