Celtic vs Hearts prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

One of the matches of the 35th round of the Scottish Premier League will take place in Glasgow, where at Celtic Park, the local Celtic will host Hearts. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Celtic

The "Bhoys" currently sit atop the league table, yet the battle for the gold medals continues. Celtic has capitalized on Rangers' recent stumbles and overtaken them in the title race. Currently, the "Bhoys" hold a three-point lead. However, there's a significant 18-point gap between them and the third position held by Brendan Rodgers' side.

Last weekend, Celtic played an away match against Dundee FC and secured a 2-1 victory, with forward James Forrest scoring a brace. Celtic has remained undefeated in the last five matches, registering four victories during this period. At home, the "Bhoys" have suffered only one defeat this season, recording 12 wins.

Hearts

The "Jam Tarts," on the other hand, currently occupy the third position after 34 matches, trailing the leaders by a considerable 18 points. It's evident that Hearts no longer harbors hopes of catching up with the leaders; their focus is on maintaining their current position, a task well within their capabilities under Frankie McAvoy's guidance.

Last weekend, the "Maroons" played an away match against Kilmarnock, resulting in a goalless draw. However, prior to that, Hearts secured two victories against Livingston and St. Mirren. Overall, Hearts has remained unbeaten in their last four matches in the Scottish Premier League.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the current season, the teams have faced each other three times, with Hearts leading in victories, two to one.

Both teams scored in only one of the last five matches between them.

Before the current season, Celtic hadn't lost to Hearts at home since April 2012.

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction

While we don't expect a surprise here, Hearts can be unpredictable. Bookmakers offer a very low coefficient for a home win - 1.26. Our bet here is "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.80.