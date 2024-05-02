Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 35th round of the Turkish Super Lig will be played in Samsun on Saturday evening, where the local Samsunspor will host Trabzonspor. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Samsunspor

The "Red Lightning," despite holding a relatively high 13th position in the league table, is essentially fighting to maintain its place in the top division. After 34 matches, Samsunspor has gathered 39 points, with a five-point gap from the relegation zone. It must be acknowledged that Marcus Gisdol's team has been in poor form in recent rounds, which has brought them perilously close to the bottom of the table. Last weekend, the "Red Lightning" faced Kasimpasa away and suffered a 0-1 defeat. As a result, Samsunspor has been unable to secure a win in five consecutive matches, registering three draws and two losses during this period.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor, on the other hand, has entirely different objectives in the final stages of the season. After 34 rounds, the "Black Sea Storms" occupy the third position in the league table with 58 points. While catching up with the leading duo is out of reach for Abdullah Avci's team, maintaining the third spot is crucial. Currently, they hold a significant six-point lead over their main competitor, Basaksehir. Last weekend, Trabzonspor hosted Gaziantep and secured a 4-2 victory. Consequently, the "Maroon-Blues" have recorded three wins in their last four matches, with just one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

Trabzonspor defeated Samsunspor 3-0 in the Turkish Cup in the current season.

The first-leg match ended in a 2-1 victory for Trabzonspor.

In the last five matches between these teams, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has been successful.

Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Bookmakers do not give anyone an advantage in this match, but we believe that the visitors are closer to success. However, it's better to play it safe and opt for "Trabzonspor to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.86.