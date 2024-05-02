RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor prediction Photo: trabzonspor.org.tr / Author unknown
Samsunspor Samsunspor
Super Lig Turkey 04 may 2024, 12:00 Samsunspor - Trabzonspor
-
- : -
Turkey, Samsun, Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu
Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.86
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 35th round of the Turkish Super Lig will be played in Samsun on Saturday evening, where the local Samsunspor will host Trabzonspor. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Samsunspor

The "Red Lightning," despite holding a relatively high 13th position in the league table, is essentially fighting to maintain its place in the top division. After 34 matches, Samsunspor has gathered 39 points, with a five-point gap from the relegation zone. It must be acknowledged that Marcus Gisdol's team has been in poor form in recent rounds, which has brought them perilously close to the bottom of the table. Last weekend, the "Red Lightning" faced Kasimpasa away and suffered a 0-1 defeat. As a result, Samsunspor has been unable to secure a win in five consecutive matches, registering three draws and two losses during this period.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor, on the other hand, has entirely different objectives in the final stages of the season. After 34 rounds, the "Black Sea Storms" occupy the third position in the league table with 58 points. While catching up with the leading duo is out of reach for Abdullah Avci's team, maintaining the third spot is crucial. Currently, they hold a significant six-point lead over their main competitor, Basaksehir. Last weekend, Trabzonspor hosted Gaziantep and secured a 4-2 victory. Consequently, the "Maroon-Blues" have recorded three wins in their last four matches, with just one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • Trabzonspor defeated Samsunspor 3-0 in the Turkish Cup in the current season.
  • The first-leg match ended in a 2-1 victory for Trabzonspor.
  • In the last five matches between these teams, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has been successful.

Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Bookmakers do not give anyone an advantage in this match, but we believe that the visitors are closer to success. However, it's better to play it safe and opt for "Trabzonspor to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.86.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.86
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended MelBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Recommended MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:28 A legendary player and currently unemployed coach have received an offer from Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 13:16 Swiantek on her way to the Madrid final lost three times fewer games than Sabalenka Football news Today, 13:09 Napoli have made an offer to Torino for the defender, who is interested in Tottenham Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA officially confirms expansion of applications for national teams for Euro Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024