Sporting vs Portimonense prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

One of the matches of the 32nd round of the Portuguese Championship will take place on Saturday at the Joao Alvalade stadium, where Lisbon-based Sporting will host Portimonense. Here's the forecast for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Sporting

The "Green and Whites" confidently lead the Portuguese Championship, surpassing their closest rival Benfica by five points. However, this lead was slightly reduced last weekend when Sporting played an away match against Porto and predictably dropped points, drawing 2-2. The "Dragons" won the first half 2-0, but Sporting managed to find the keys to the hosts' goal and scored two goals in the 87th and 88th minutes. This draw ended Sporting's winning streak, which had lasted for eight matches.

Portimonense

The "Black and Whites" have completely different objectives in the championship and are currently battling to avoid relegation from the top division. After 31 rounds, Portimonense sits third from bottom, with 28 points. In order to avoid the obligation to participate in the relegation playoffs, Paulo Sergio's team needs to catch up with Estrela Amadora, who are one point ahead. In the last round, Portimonense hosted Moreirense and suffered a 0-2 defeat. As a result, the "Black and Whites" have been unable to secure a victory for three consecutive rounds, although they have picked up two points from draws during this period.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first leg, Sporting defeated Portimonense 2-1.

In three out of the last five matches in this fixture played in Lisbon, the "Total Over 2.5" bet came through.

Sporting has won all 15 home matches this season.

Sporting vs Portimonense Prediction

It goes without saying that Sporting is the clear favorite in this match, and the odds for a home win are just ridiculous at 1.11. We believe that Sporting will confidently win this match, and as a betting option, we suggest taking "Total Under 4.0" with odds of 1.83.