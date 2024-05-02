RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Sporting vs Portimonense prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Sporting vs Portimonense prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Sporting CP vs Portimonense prediction Photo: ligaportugal.pt / Author unknown
Sporting CP Sporting CP
Primeira Liga Portugal 04 may 2024, 13:00 Sporting CP - Portimonense
-
- : -
Portugal, Lisbon, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Portimonense Portimonense
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 4.0
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 32nd round of the Portuguese Championship will take place on Saturday at the Joao Alvalade stadium, where Lisbon-based Sporting will host Portimonense. Here's the forecast for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Sporting

The "Green and Whites" confidently lead the Portuguese Championship, surpassing their closest rival Benfica by five points. However, this lead was slightly reduced last weekend when Sporting played an away match against Porto and predictably dropped points, drawing 2-2. The "Dragons" won the first half 2-0, but Sporting managed to find the keys to the hosts' goal and scored two goals in the 87th and 88th minutes. This draw ended Sporting's winning streak, which had lasted for eight matches.

Portimonense

The "Black and Whites" have completely different objectives in the championship and are currently battling to avoid relegation from the top division. After 31 rounds, Portimonense sits third from bottom, with 28 points. In order to avoid the obligation to participate in the relegation playoffs, Paulo Sergio's team needs to catch up with Estrela Amadora, who are one point ahead. In the last round, Portimonense hosted Moreirense and suffered a 0-2 defeat. As a result, the "Black and Whites" have been unable to secure a victory for three consecutive rounds, although they have picked up two points from draws during this period.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first leg, Sporting defeated Portimonense 2-1.
  • In three out of the last five matches in this fixture played in Lisbon, the "Total Over 2.5" bet came through.
  • Sporting has won all 15 home matches this season.

Sporting vs Portimonense Prediction

It goes without saying that Sporting is the clear favorite in this match, and the odds for a home win are just ridiculous at 1.11. We believe that Sporting will confidently win this match, and as a betting option, we suggest taking "Total Under 4.0" with odds of 1.83.

Prediction on game Total under 4.0
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended MelBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Recommended MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:28 A legendary player and currently unemployed coach have received an offer from Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 13:16 Swiantek on her way to the Madrid final lost three times fewer games than Sabalenka Football news Today, 13:09 Napoli have made an offer to Torino for the defender, who is interested in Tottenham Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA officially confirms expansion of applications for national teams for Euro Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024