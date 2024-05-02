RU RU
Main Predictions Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Mallorca Mallorca
LaLiga Spain 04 may 2024, 15:00 Mallorca - Atletico Madrid
-
- : -
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 34th round of the Spanish La Liga will be played on Saturday at the Son Moix stadium, where the local team Mallorca will host Madrid-based Atletico. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Mallorca

The "Islanders" have been unable to secure a victory in the league for four consecutive rounds. First, there was an away draw with Valencia (0-0), followed by narrow defeats against Real Madrid (0-1) and Sevilla (1-2). Last weekend, Mallorca seemed to have a chance to claim maximum points as they played away against the underdog Cadiz. However, they could only manage to secure one point in that match. As a result, Mallorca currently occupies 16th place in the La Liga table after 33 matches, with a six-point gap from the relegation zone.

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone's team suffered a disappointing 0-2 defeat against Alaves, but they managed to bounce back in front of their fans last weekend. Atletico hosted Athletic Bilbao, their direct competitor for the fourth spot, and secured a 3-1 victory. As a result, Atletico maintained their fourth position and extended their lead over Bilbao to six points. It's worth noting that Atletico has only managed to secure one victory in their last six away matches in La Liga, with two draws and three losses.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first leg, Atletico defeated Mallorca 1-0.
  • Mallorca has won their last two home matches against Atletico with a scoreline of 1-0 each.
  • At least three goals have been scored in seven out of Atletico's last nine matches in La Liga.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Taking a clear victory for Atletico is risky, considering Mallorca's strong home performance. Considering that Atletico has only won two out of their last eleven away matches, we suggest taking "Total Under 2.5" with odds of 1.60.

