Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

The central match of the 34th round of the Spanish La Liga will take place on Saturday at the Montilivi Stadium, where the local team Girona will host Barcelona. Here's the prediction for this encounter from the experts at Dailysports.

Girona

Last weekend, the "white-and-reds" achieved victories in two consecutive matches in the Spanish championship for the first time since the end of January. Firstly, Girona defeated Cadiz 4-1 at home, and then secured three points away against Las Palmas with a 2-0 win.

After 33 rounds played, Girona sits in third place in the league table with 71 points. Michel's team is only two points behind the second-placed Barcelona. However, they lag behind the league leader, Real Madrid, by a significant margin of 11 points. It's worth noting that Girona has not lost in 12 consecutive home matches in the championship, registering 10 victories and 2 draws during this period.

Barcelona

In the previous round, the "blaugranas" hosted Valencia and clinched a hard-fought 4-2 victory. However, Barcelona struggled to break down the visitors, particularly after Valencia went down to ten men.

Barcelona has accumulated 73 points from 33 matches, trailing Real Madrid by 11 points. It's also noteworthy that Barcelona had an unbeaten run for a considerable period, but recently suffered two significant defeats - against PSG in the Champions League and against Real Madrid in El Clásico.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first leg, Girona defeated Barcelona 4-2 away.

At least one team failed to score in 6 out of Barcelona's last 8 matches in La Liga.

Girona has scored at least two goals in 8 out of their last 9 home matches in La Liga.

Girona vs Barcelona Prediction

We believe that the hosts will at least avoid defeat against Barcelona in this match. Additionally, Girona has been very successful at home, only losing to Real Madrid. Our bet is "Girona will not lose" with odds of 1.66.