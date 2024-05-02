Manchester City vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Manchester City Win & Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.91 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Manchester City will play their match in the context of the 36th round of the English Premier League on Saturday evening, supported by their loyal supporters. Wolverhampton will be the visiting team to face Pep Guardiola's side. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Manchester City

The Citizens have exited the Champions League, shifting their primary focus towards clinching the Premier League title in the season's final stretch. Fortunately, their title rivals are prone to slip-ups and dropped points, whereas Manchester City consistently accumulates crucial points. Currently occupying the second spot in the league table, City trails Arsenal by just one point. However, in terms of points dropped, Pep Guardiola's men lead the league, having a game in hand. Last weekend, Manchester City comfortably secured three points in an away match against Nottingham Forest, registering a 2-0 victory.

Wolverhampton

The Wolves had a slow start to the current season, but under Gary O'Neill's guidance, they managed to find their rhythm. Currently, Wolverhampton sits in the 11th position in the Premier League table, having accumulated 46 points from 35 matches. Last Saturday, Wolverhampton hosted Luton, one of the league's underdogs, securing a narrow 2-1 victory. This win halted Wolverhampton's winless streak of six matches in the Premier League. Away from home, Wolverhampton has secured only five victories in 17 matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the previous encounter, Wolverhampton defeated Manchester City at home with a 2-1 scoreline.

The defeat in the previous encounter ended Manchester City's six-match winning streak against this opponent.

At least four goals have been scored in four out of the last five matches involving Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Prediction

Manchester City will be eager to avenge their defeat from the first round and is expected to do so convincingly. Our recommended wager is "Manchester City to Win and Total Over 3.5 Goals" with odds of 1.91.