Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

One of the fixtures in the Saturday matchday of the 36th round of the English Premier League will unfold at Bramall Lane, where the local Sheffield United will host Nottingham Forest. Who will fortune favor in this clash of underdogs? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's side made a return to the elite division, but they have struggled to make an impact amongst the elite. It appears highly likely that Sheffield United will face relegation. In the previous round, the Blades played an away match against Newcastle, suffering a crushing 1-5 defeat. Sheffield United has been unable to secure a win in their last 11 matches, only garnering three points through drawn results during this period. Currently occupying the bottom spot in the league table, Sheffield United has amassed 16 points from 35 matches, trailing by 10 points from safety.

Nottingham Forest

Under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo, the Reds are also battling to retain their Premier League status. After 35 matches played, Nottingham Forest has accumulated only 26 points. They hold a slim one-point lead over their closest relegation rival, Luton. In early April, Nottingham Forest secured three points in a home match against Fulham, triumphing over the Cottagers with a 3-1 scoreline. However, they couldn't capitalize on this success. In the subsequent four matches, the Reds managed only one point, drawing at home against Wolverhampton (2-2). For instance, last weekend Nottingham Forest suffered a 0-2 defeat at home against Manchester City.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the previous encounter, Nottingham Forest secured a home victory against Sheffield United with a 2-1 scoreline.

In the last five matches between these teams, both teams scored.

Both teams have scored in seven out of the last nine away matches for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

In recent matches, the Blades have shown an improved ability to find the back of the net, and they are likely to score in the upcoming match. We recommend betting on "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.67.