Villarreal player sets historic achievement in match against Real Madrid

On 19 May Villarreal in the match of the 37th round of the Spanish championship painted a spectacular draw with Real Madrid 4:4, and one of the players of the "yellow submarine" wrote himself in this meeting in history.

We are talking about Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth, who scored all four of his team's goals. He became only the fourth player in the 21st century, who managed to make a poker in the gates of Real Madrid. Before the Norwegian managed to do it:

Robert Lewandowski in a 2012/13 Champions League match for Borussia Dortmund (Borussia Dortmund won 4-1);

Diego Costa in a 2019 International Champions Cup match for Atlético Madrid (7-3 win for Atlético);

Valentin Castellanos in the 2022/2023 Spanish Championship match for Girona (4-4 draw).

Sorloth's goal allowed the Norwegian striker to overtake Girona forward Artem Dovbyk in the scorer's race and move into the lead in the race for the Golden Boot of the Spanish Championship.