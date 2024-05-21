(VIDEO) Camavinga distinguished himself with a beautiful act when a fan asked for his autograph

The day before yesterday, Real Madrid played to an incredible 4-4 draw against Villarreal in the 37th round of La Liga. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga came on as a substitute only in the 60th minute, but he became the true hero after the game.

When the stadium was nearly empty, a fan asked Camavinga to sign his jersey. The French footballer not only signed it, but also took the jersey to have it signed by other Real Madrid players.

Camavinga le ha cogido la camiseta al chaval y se la ha llevado a sus compañeros para que también se la firmen. Es el mejor. pic.twitter.com/cbtbttoZ2M — ᴍᴀɴᴜ. (@ESnomanu) May 19, 2024

As a reminder, Real Madrid secured the La Liga title back in the 34th round. In their final La Liga match, Carlo Ancelotti's team will face Real Betis, and on June 1, they will compete in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

This season, Camavinga has played 44 matches across all competitions, providing 4 assists.