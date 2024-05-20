Chelsea legend gave Pochettino advice for the summer transfer campaign and cited Bayer as an example

Despite the turbulence as the season progressed, Chelsea managed to slip into the Premier League's European zone at the last minute. But despite this, Pensioners legends are urging manager Mauricio Pochettino to be proactive in the transfer market.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Couto said the team lacked experience and cited sensational Bayer as an example:

"I don't think Chelsea need young players at the moment, they need experience. Very similar to what Bayer did. They brought in Jonas Hofmann and Granit Xhaka and you can't really appreciate that. If I was an advisor to the club, I would say you need two or three experienced players. The ones who know how to win matches, who can set the tone in the changing room," Couto told talkSPORT.

One of Chelsea's most experienced players, namely centre-back Thiago Silva, will leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent.