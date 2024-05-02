Burnley vs Newcastle United prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3,0 Odds: 1.78 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 36th round of the English Premier League will be played this coming Saturday at Turf Moor, where the local Burnley will host Newcastle United. Will the Claret's manage to secure crucial points with the support of their home crowd? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Burnley

In the previous season, the Clarets topped the Championship table, but upon entering the elite division, the team encountered significant challenges. Burnley still has a chance to secure their spot in the top flight, trailing Nottingham Forest, who occupies the 17th position, by just two points. With 24 points from 35 matches, Burnley sits second from bottom in the league table. Last weekend, Vincent Kompany's side played an away match against Manchester United, securing a draw with a 1-1 scoreline. Burnley has only suffered one defeat in their last five matches, yet they have only managed to secure victory in one encounter during this period.

Newcastle United

The Magpies lost numerous points in the autumn and began to demonstrate relatively stable results only after exiting European competitions. At one point, it seemed like their bid for European spots was out of reach. However, Manchester United wouldn't be themselves if they didn't do everything possible to revive the fight for sixth place. In the last round, Newcastle hosted Sheffield United at home and secured an impressive 5-1 victory. This win marked Newcastle's third victory in four Premier League matches. In terms of their away statistics, Newcastle has secured only four victories in 16 matches, suffering defeat in 10 encounters.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the previous encounter, Newcastle secured a home victory against Burnley with a 2-0 scoreline.

Newcastle has won their last three matches against Burnley.

Both teams scored in only two out of the last five matches.

Burnley vs Newcastle United Prediction

It's evident that Newcastle holds a higher class, hence they are favored by bookmakers. The odds for an away victory are set at 2.05. We anticipate Burnley to fight for points, resulting in a high-scoring match. Our recommended wager is "Total Over 3.0" with odds of 1.78.