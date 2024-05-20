Onana has named four Man United players who should be criticised for their failed season

The current season in the performance of Manchester United players, frankly speaking, even the language would not even turn to call successful. Fourth place in the Champions League group, eighth position in the Premier League. On the background of this, the "Red Devils" are bombarded with a direct mass of criticism.

Still, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana asks the public to be more careful with criticism and the whole stream of negativity is ready to take, including on himself:

"I don't pay attention to it. I came into the team to catch a bullet because we are in a rebuild and we are far from being the best right now. There are other teams that are stronger than us and let's be honest, we need to recognise that. When things go wrong, you don't need to criticise young players. I am here to take the hit, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Harry Maguire - we are all here and we are used to it," Onana said in a conversation with YouTube channel The Overlap.

Eighth place in the Premier League standings was the worst result for Manchester United since the Premier League was created in 1992.