Inter secured the Scudetto in the 33rd round, but the Serie A title presentation and celebrations took place yesterday, after the final match against Lazio, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

During the festivities, Inter's forward Marcus Thuram approached the fans' stand and began dancing with them to the chant, "If you’re not jumping, you’re a Juventino." However, Marcus didn't dance for long.

His legendary father, Lilian Thuram, who spent five years at Juventus from 2001 to 2006, was celebrating nearby. He approached his son and playfully cuffed him for joining in the chant.

Marcus Thuram joined Inter last summer from Borussia Mönchengladbach as a free agent. In this Serie A season, the French international scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists.

In 37 Serie A matches, Inter suffered only two defeats. Interestingly, both losses were to Sassuolo, which has since been relegated to Serie B.