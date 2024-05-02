Brentford vs Fulham prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 36th round of the English Championship will be contested on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium, where the local Brentford will host Fulham. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Brentford

Last season, the Bees rightfully secured a place in the upper echelons of the league table, but in the current Premier League campaign, they have struggled to showcase their best qualities. At present, Brentford occupies the 16th position in the league table, holding a ten-point cushion from the relegation zone. Last weekend, Brentford faced an away fixture against Everton, suffering a narrow 0-1 defeat with the only goal conceded in the 60th minute. Prior to this, Brentford had been unbeaten in five consecutive English Premier League matches, securing two victories during this period.

Fulham

The Cottagers have already settled their fate and essentially play out the remaining matches. Currently, Fulham sits in the 13th position in the Premier League table with 43 points. In 35 matches played, Fulham has managed only 12 victories, while suffering defeat in 16 matches. Last weekend, Fulham hosted Crystal Palace and could only secure a 1-1 draw at home. The hosts opened the scoring early in the second half, but they couldn't seal the match for a definitive victory as the Eagles scored an equalizer three minutes before the end of the match. Overall, Fulham has only clinched one victory in the last five rounds, suffering defeat in three matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the previous encounter, Brentford trounced Fulham away with a scoreline of 3-0.

Brentford has only secured two victories in their last 12 Premier League matches (with 4 draws and 6 defeats).

Brentford remains undefeated in four consecutive home matches in the championship (with 1 victory and 3 draws).

The Bees have not lost to Fulham at home in five consecutive matches, securing 4 victories.

Brentford vs Fulham Prediction

Bookmakers consider Brentford the favorites for the match, offering odds of 2.14 for a home victory. We believe this assessment is justified, but it's prudent to play with a safety net. Our recommended wager is "Brentford to Win with a (0) Handicap" with odds of 1.62.