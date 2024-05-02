Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Arsenal Win & Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Saturday matchday of the 36th round of the English Premier League will commence with a clash in London, where the local Arsenal will host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium. Here's the prediction for this encounter from the expert team at Dailysports.

Arsenal

The Gunners, in contrast to Liverpool, are still in the title race and have favorable odds to claim the golden medals. However, it's worth acknowledging that everything currently lies in Manchester City's hands, who, despite trailing by just one point in the league table, have a game in hand. Last weekend, Arsenal faced a challenging away fixture against Tottenham. Despite leading 3-0 by halftime, they caused some nervous moments for their supporters in the second half, conceding two goals. This victory marked the third consecutive win for Mikel Arteta's side. Regarding their home record, Arsenal has lost only two matches out of 17, securing 13 victories.

Bournemouth

Under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, the team had a very rough start and found themselves in the relegation zone. However, they managed to climb out of the bottom of the table at the end of the previous calendar year, registering six wins in seven Premier League matches. The Cherries have ascended to mid-table, currently occupying the 10th position with 48 points. In the last round, Bournemouth hosted Brighton, clinching a comfortable 3-0 victory. This win marked their second consecutive triumph in five matches. In terms of their away statistics, the Cherries have secured six victories in 17 matches, suffering defeat on eight occasions.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Arsenal claimed a 4-0 away victory in the previous encounter.

Arsenal has won their last four meetings against Bournemouth.

At least one team failed to score in six out of Arsenal's last seven Premier League matches.

At least three goals were scored in seven out of Bournemouth's previous nine Premier League matches.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction

The favorite is evident in this match; however, Bournemouth is unlikely to surrender without a fight. Perhaps, it's wise to consider betting on "Arsenal to Win and Total Over 2.5 Goals" with odds of 1.55.