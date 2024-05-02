Ankaragucu vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Prediction on game Alanyaspor wont lose Odds: 1.81 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The 35th round of the Turkish Super Lig will kick off with a match in Ankara, where at the "Eryaman Stadium" the local Ankaragucu will host Alanyaspor. We present a prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Ankaragucu

The capital club is having a rather lackluster season in its history, currently sitting in 14th place in the Super Lig table. In 34 matches, Ankaragucu has accumulated 38 points, winning only 8 games. The gap between Emre Belozoglu's charges and the relegation zone is just four points. At the end of March, Ankaragucu slightly improved its league position, garnering seven points in three matches.

However, then came an away trip to Istanbul to face Besiktas, where Ankaragucu suffered a 0-2 defeat. In the last round, Emre Belozoglu's team played an away match against Rizespor and also failed to secure points, drawing 2-2. It's worth giving credit to the team, which, being down 0-2, managed to salvage a draw in the 9th minute of injury time.

Alanyaspor

The club from Alanya holds a respectable eighth place in the Turkish Super Lig table. In 34 rounds, Alanyaspor has gathered 48 points, registering 12 wins and 10 losses. With favorable circumstances, Fatih Tekke's team could even compete for European spots, as they are just 4 points behind Basaksehir, who occupy 4th place.

In the last round, Alanyaspor hosted the Istanbulspor outsider at home and demolished the opponent with a score of 6-0. This victory marked their fourth win in the last five rounds of the Turkish Super Lig. Overall, Fatih Tekke's team has lost only one match out of their last 10 in the championship, securing six wins in the process.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, the teams played to a 1-1 draw at Alanyaspor's home ground.

The "Total over 2.5" bet played out in only two out of the last five matches.

The "Both teams to score" bet succeeded in three out of the last five encounters.

Ankaragucu vs Alanyaspor Prediction

Ankaragucu defeated Alanyaspor in their last home match, but before that, they had lost five consecutive matches. Currently, the visitors are in significantly better form, so why not take "Alanyaspor not to lose" at odds of 1.81?