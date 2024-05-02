Besiktas vs Rizespor prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Prediction on game Win Besiktas Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 35th round of the Turkish Super Lig will take place in Istanbul, where the local Besiktas will host Rizespor at the Vodafone Park arena. Experts from our website have prepared a forecast for this match.

Besiktas

The Istanbul club has failed to demonstrate its best qualities in the current season and is deservedly fighting not for the gold medals, but only for the European Cup spots. Last weekend, Fernandao Santos' team lost to Fenerbahce 1-2 in the Istanbul derby. As a result, after 34 rounds played, Besiktas occupies only the fifth place in the Turkish Super Lig table. The gap from the fourth place, occupied by Basaksehir, is only one point, while the gap to the third place is 7 points. At the same time, Rizespor and Kasimpasa are breathing down the necks of the Istanbul team. If they don't get their act together, they could lose their place in the European Cups.

Rizespor

The "Black Sea Hawks" are doing everything possible to get involved in the battle for the European Cups. At the moment, Rizespor is only three points behind Basaksehir. In the last round, Rizespor hosted Ankaragucu at home and was leading 2-0 by halftime, but somehow managed to let the victory slip away. The second goal by the guests was scored in the ninth minute of injury time. Thus, after three consecutive wins in the championship, Rizespor cannot win for the second time already. In general, Rizespor has only 3 victories in 16 away matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Besiktas defeated Rizespor away with a score of 4-0.

The last time Rizespor beat Besiktas was in December 2014, losing in 13 out of 16 matches.

Besiktas' winning streak against this opponent now counts three matches, and all of these victories were clean sheets.

Besiktas vs Rizespor Prediction

Bookmakers consider the hosts as the favorites of the upcoming match and evaluate Besiktas' victory with odds of 1.81. We believe that the "Black Eagles" will win this match. Our bet is "Besiktas to win" with odds of 1.81.