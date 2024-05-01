RU RU
ZED vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

ZED vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

ZED FC vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction
ZED FC ZED FC
Premier League Egypt 03 may 2024, 12:00 ZED FC - Al Mokawloon Al Arab
Egypt,
Al Mokawloon Al Arab Al Mokawloon Al Arab
Odds: 1.6
The 21st round match of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Friday in Cairo, where the local side ZED will host Al Mokawloon Al Arab. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

ZED

The "Green and Blacks" are in contention for the league title and currently occupy the third position in the Egyptian Premier League table. In 20 matches, ZED has accumulated 33 points, which is five points behind the league leaders, Pyramids. It's worth noting that ZED has suffered defeats in only three matches out of 16 so far this season, but they have drawn in nine matches.
Heading into the match against Arab Contractors, Magdi Abdel Aati's team comes off an away victory against Baladiyet with a scoreline of 3-0. This win marked ZED's third consecutive victory, although they have won only one match out of their last five at home.

Al Mokawloon Al Arab

The "Yellow and Blacks" are having a poor season and are fighting to avoid relegation from the elite division. Currently, Al Mokawloon Al Arab sit in the 17th position in the league table. In 19 matches played, under the guidance of Shawky Gharib, they have managed to gather only 12 points, winning just two matches.
In their last fixture, Al Mokawloon Al Arab hosted Smouha and suffered a 0-1 defeat. The hosts conceded the only goal of the match two minutes before the end of the first half. This loss marked their third consecutive defeat. Notably, Al Mokawloon Al Arab have secured only two victories in 10 away matches, losing in five instances.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the teams played to a 3-3 draw at Al Mokawloon Al Arab home ground.
  • In their overall head-to-head encounters, ZED has never won, losing twice to Al Mokawloon Al Arab away.
  • All three previous encounters witnessed at least four goals being scored.

ZED vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab Prediction

ZED is the clear favorite in this encounter, although bookmakers tread cautiously, estimating the hosts' victory with odds of 2.28. We suggest considering a bet on "ZED to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6
