Main Predictions Al-Ittihad vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Al-Ittihad vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Baladiyat ElMahalla SC prediction Photo: itthadclub.com / Author unknown
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria
Premier League Egypt 03 may 2024, 12:00 Al Ittihad Alexandria - Baladiyat ElMahalla SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Baladiyat ElMahalla SC Baladiyat ElMahalla SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.68
One of the matches of the 21st round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Friday evening in Cairo, where the local Al-Ittihad will host Baladiyat. We offer a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Al-Ittihad

"The Green and Whites" were holding the second position in the Egyptian Premier League table at the end of winter. However, recent poor results have seen Al-Ittihad drop to fifth place. In 19 matches, Al-Ittihad has garnered 29 points, securing seven victories alongside eight draws and four defeats. They currently trail the leaders, Pyramids, by nine points. Facing Baladiyet, "The Green and Whites" come off an away defeat against El Gouna with a score of 1-2, preceded by two consecutive draws. Al-Ittihad has been unable to secure a win in four consecutive matches, drawing twice during this period.

Baladiyat El-Mahalla

Under the management of Ramadan El-Sayed, the team is battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League and has strengthened its position with some good performances. However, it's too early to relax. Currently, Baladiyat El-Mahalla occupies the 14th position in the league table after 19 rounds. They are six points clear of the relegation zone. Last weekend, Ramadan El-Sayed's team hosted ZED and suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat. This loss marked the second consecutive defeat for the team and the third in the last four rounds. Regarding their away record, Baladiyet has only collected 9 points in nine matches, securing just two victories.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the teams played to a 2-2 draw at Baladiyat El-Mahalla's home ground.
  • Al-Ittihad got their revenge in the League Cup, securing a home victory with a score of 1-0.
  • Only in one match out of the last five did the "Total Over 2.5" bet come through.

Al-Ittihad vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla Prediction

Al-Ittihad is favored to win according to the bookmakers' odds. The odds for the hosts to win stand at 1.99. We believe that a bet on "Total Under 2.5" with odds of 1.68 could be a good option here.

