RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Lens vs Lorient prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Lens vs Lorient prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Lens vs Lorient prediction Photo: rclens.fr / Author unknown
Lens Lens
Ligue 1 France 03 may 2024, 15:00 Lens - Lorient
-
- : -
France, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Lorient Lorient
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(1,0)
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Another match of the 32nd round of the French Ligue 1 will be played on Friday evening at the Stade Félix Bollaert, where the local side Lens will host Lorient. We offer a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Lens

"The Blood and Gold" had a rough start to the season, briefly finding themselves at the bottom of the league table. However, they managed not only to climb out of the basement but also to re-enter the race for a spot in the Champions League. Currently, Lens occupies the sixth position, albeit trailing Brest in third place by just ten points. In the last league fixture, the team suffered a 1-2 defeat against Marseille away from home. This loss marked Lens's third in the last five matches. However, concerning home statistics, they have shown improvement in recent matches. In their last four encounters, "The Blood and Gold" defeated Brest and Clermont, drew with Le Havre, and lost to Nice.

Lorient

At the beginning of spring, "The Merlins" managed to climb out of the bottom of the league table. However, their joy was short-lived as a series of disappointing matches pushed Lorient back into the relegation zone. Currently, Regis Le Bris's team occupies the 17th position with 26 points accumulated. They are just three points clear of the 15th spot, held by Le Havre, while Nantes is six points ahead. In the last round, Lorient played a home match against Toulouse, where they suffered a 1-2 defeat. This loss marked the fifth consecutive defeat for Lorient, with the team failing to win in seven matches, managing only one draw during this period.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Lorient played a goalless draw 0-0 with Lens at home.
  • In three out of the last five encounters between these teams, both sides scored.
  • Lens has been undefeated at home against this opponent in four consecutive matches, securing three victories in this stretch.

Lens vs Lorient Prediction

Both teams seemingly have motivation for this match. However, Lorient's recent form has been quite disappointing. Our bet is "Lens to win with a (-1.0) handicap" with odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game W1(1,0)
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins