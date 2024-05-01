Lens vs Lorient prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Prediction on game W1(1,0) Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Another match of the 32nd round of the French Ligue 1 will be played on Friday evening at the Stade Félix Bollaert, where the local side Lens will host Lorient. We offer a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Lens

"The Blood and Gold" had a rough start to the season, briefly finding themselves at the bottom of the league table. However, they managed not only to climb out of the basement but also to re-enter the race for a spot in the Champions League. Currently, Lens occupies the sixth position, albeit trailing Brest in third place by just ten points. In the last league fixture, the team suffered a 1-2 defeat against Marseille away from home. This loss marked Lens's third in the last five matches. However, concerning home statistics, they have shown improvement in recent matches. In their last four encounters, "The Blood and Gold" defeated Brest and Clermont, drew with Le Havre, and lost to Nice.

Lorient

At the beginning of spring, "The Merlins" managed to climb out of the bottom of the league table. However, their joy was short-lived as a series of disappointing matches pushed Lorient back into the relegation zone. Currently, Regis Le Bris's team occupies the 17th position with 26 points accumulated. They are just three points clear of the 15th spot, held by Le Havre, while Nantes is six points ahead. In the last round, Lorient played a home match against Toulouse, where they suffered a 1-2 defeat. This loss marked the fifth consecutive defeat for Lorient, with the team failing to win in seven matches, managing only one draw during this period.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Lorient played a goalless draw 0-0 with Lens at home.

In three out of the last five encounters between these teams, both sides scored.

Lens has been undefeated at home against this opponent in four consecutive matches, securing three victories in this stretch.

Lens vs Lorient Prediction

Both teams seemingly have motivation for this match. However, Lorient's recent form has been quite disappointing. Our bet is "Lens to win with a (-1.0) handicap" with odds of 1.68.