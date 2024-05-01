RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Toulouse vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Toulouse vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Toulouse vs Montpellier prediction Photo: toulousefc.com / Author unknown
Toulouse Toulouse
Ligue 1 France 03 may 2024, 13:00 Toulouse - Montpellier
-
- : -
France, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Montpellier Montpellier
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.59

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 32nd round of the French Ligue 1 will be played on Friday in Toulouse, where the local team will host Montpellier at the Municipal Stadium. We offer a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Toulouse

"The Youngsters" currently occupy a mid-table position after 31 matches played, yet they continue to strive for a spot in European competitions. They are six points behind sixth-placed Lens, led by Philippe Montanier. However, Toulouse has been looking much more promising in recent matches compared to most competitors. Last weekend, Toulouse played an away match against Lorient and secured a spirited victory with a score of 2-1, scoring the decisive goal in the 83rd minute. After two consecutive defeats against Le Havre and Lyon, "The Purples" have remained unbeaten in five matches.

Montpellier

Montpellier has also been performing well in recent matches. "The Paladins" sit in 12th place in the league table with 37 points. They are nine points away from European positions and eight points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Michel Der Zakarian's team hosted Nantes and only managed a 1-1 draw. After conceding a quick goal from Adams in the 2nd minute, the visitors equalized with a precise strike from Mathis Ablin five minutes later. Thus, after a bitter defeat against PSG at home with a score of 2-6 in mid-March, Montpellier has been undefeated in five subsequent matches - securing three victories and two draws.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Montpellier crushed Toulouse at home with a score of 3-0.
  • In the last seven official matches between these teams, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has come through.
  • In their last eight home matches, Toulouse has lost to Montpellier only once, securing 5 victories in the process.

Toulouse vs Montpellier Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor the home team, estimating their victory with odds of 2.20. We suggest taking "Toulouse to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.59

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins