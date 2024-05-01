Toulouse vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.59 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 32nd round of the French Ligue 1 will be played on Friday in Toulouse, where the local team will host Montpellier at the Municipal Stadium. We offer a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Toulouse

"The Youngsters" currently occupy a mid-table position after 31 matches played, yet they continue to strive for a spot in European competitions. They are six points behind sixth-placed Lens, led by Philippe Montanier. However, Toulouse has been looking much more promising in recent matches compared to most competitors. Last weekend, Toulouse played an away match against Lorient and secured a spirited victory with a score of 2-1, scoring the decisive goal in the 83rd minute. After two consecutive defeats against Le Havre and Lyon, "The Purples" have remained unbeaten in five matches.

Montpellier

Montpellier has also been performing well in recent matches. "The Paladins" sit in 12th place in the league table with 37 points. They are nine points away from European positions and eight points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Michel Der Zakarian's team hosted Nantes and only managed a 1-1 draw. After conceding a quick goal from Adams in the 2nd minute, the visitors equalized with a precise strike from Mathis Ablin five minutes later. Thus, after a bitter defeat against PSG at home with a score of 2-6 in mid-March, Montpellier has been undefeated in five subsequent matches - securing three victories and two draws.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Montpellier crushed Toulouse at home with a score of 3-0.

In the last seven official matches between these teams, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has come through.

In their last eight home matches, Toulouse has lost to Montpellier only once, securing 5 victories in the process.

Toulouse vs Montpellier Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor the home team, estimating their victory with odds of 2.20. We suggest taking "Toulouse to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.59.