Main Predictions Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Getafe vs Athletic Club prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Getafe Getafe
LaLiga Spain 03 may 2024, 15:00 Getafe - Athletic Club
-
- : -
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum
Athletic Club Athletic Club
Prediction on game Getafe wont lose
Odds: 1.73
The program of the 34th round of the Spanish La Liga will kick off with a match at the "Coliseum" arena, where the local Getafe will host Athletic Bilbao. We offer a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Getafe

"The Citizens" occupy the 10th position in the La Liga table and are chasing Real Betis, who hold the seventh spot, granting them the right to play in the Conference League. The gap from the "Green and Whites" is six points and was reduced over the past weekend. Getafe played an away match against Almeria and secured a convincing victory with a score of 3-1. At the same time, Betis dropped points in the derby against Sevilla. This victory halted Getafe's winless streak, which had stretched to three matches (2 draws and 1 defeat).

Athletic Bilbao

"The Red and Whites" are having a very strong season and are currently competing for a place in the Champions League. After 33 matches played, Ernesto Valverde's team sits in fifth place in the La Liga table, with 58 points accumulated. The gap from Atletico Madrid is already six points, while Real Sociedad, occupying the sixth position, trails the Basques by seven points. Last weekend, the Basques visited Madrid, where they lost 2-3 to Atletico. Thus, the "Lions" have been unable to win in four consecutive matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the match in Bilbao ended in a 2-2 draw, marking the fifth consecutive draw in this encounter.
  • In three out of the last four matches between these teams, both sides scored.
  • Out of the last 15 encounters in this fixture, 10 matches ended in draws.
  • Getafe has not lost to Athletic at home in six matches, but has only won one match in this stretch.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to Athletic, estimating the guests' victory with odds of 2.25. However, "The Citizens" look quite confident at home, having lost only three matches in the current season. We suggest placing a bet on "Getafe not to lose" with odds of 1.73.

