Luton vs Everton prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

One of the fixtures of the 36th round of the English Premier League will take place at Kenilworth Road, where the local Luton will face Everton. Who will be closer to victory in this encounter? We offer a prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Luton

"The Hatters" are battling to secure their place in the elite English division for the next season. Luton has been relatively safe for a while, but after a series of defeats towards the end of winter, they slipped into the relegation zone. Last weekend, Luton played an away match against Wolverhampton, where they lost 1-2. This defeat marked the third setback in the Premier League for Robert Owen Edwards' team, with only one victory in their last 14 league matches overall. In their last five home matches, "The Hatters" have managed only one victory, suffering defeat in three instances.

Everton

"The Toffees" have been fighting for survival throughout the season, not just on the football field but also in the boardrooms. Nevertheless, Everton successfully navigated the situation and secured their place in the elite division for the next season. This was achieved thanks to an excellent run of three consecutive victories in the Premier League. Specifically, they defeated Nottingham Forest (2-0), Liverpool (2-0), and Brentford (1-0) in this stretch. Overall, in their last five matches, "The Blues" have secured four wins.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Luton secured an away victory over Everton with a score of 2-1.

The teams met in the early stages of the FA Cup, where Luton once again defeated Everton away with a score of 2-1.

Only in two out of the last five matches did the "Both Teams to Score" bet not come through.

Luton vs Everton Prediction

Bookmakers do not distinguish between the teams in this encounter, assessing their chances with approximately equal odds. Luton is more motivated, whereas Everton has already resolved all matters. Perhaps it's best to opt for "Luton not to lose" with odds of 1.60.