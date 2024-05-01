RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Luton vs Everton prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Luton vs Everton prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Luton vs Everton prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Luton Luton
Premier League England 03 may 2024, 15:00 Luton - Everton
-
- : -
England, Luton, Kenilworth Road
Everton Everton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Luton wont lose
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 36th round of the English Premier League will take place at Kenilworth Road, where the local Luton will face Everton. Who will be closer to victory in this encounter? We offer a prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Luton

"The Hatters" are battling to secure their place in the elite English division for the next season. Luton has been relatively safe for a while, but after a series of defeats towards the end of winter, they slipped into the relegation zone. Last weekend, Luton played an away match against Wolverhampton, where they lost 1-2. This defeat marked the third setback in the Premier League for Robert Owen Edwards' team, with only one victory in their last 14 league matches overall. In their last five home matches, "The Hatters" have managed only one victory, suffering defeat in three instances.

Everton

"The Toffees" have been fighting for survival throughout the season, not just on the football field but also in the boardrooms. Nevertheless, Everton successfully navigated the situation and secured their place in the elite division for the next season. This was achieved thanks to an excellent run of three consecutive victories in the Premier League. Specifically, they defeated Nottingham Forest (2-0), Liverpool (2-0), and Brentford (1-0) in this stretch. Overall, in their last five matches, "The Blues" have secured four wins.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Luton secured an away victory over Everton with a score of 2-1.
  • The teams met in the early stages of the FA Cup, where Luton once again defeated Everton away with a score of 2-1.
  • Only in two out of the last five matches did the "Both Teams to Score" bet not come through.

Luton vs Everton Prediction

Bookmakers do not distinguish between the teams in this encounter, assessing their chances with approximately equal odds. Luton is more motivated, whereas Everton has already resolved all matters. Perhaps it's best to opt for "Luton not to lose" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Luton wont lose
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins