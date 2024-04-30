Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Prediction on game Win Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The final match of the Polish Cup will take place on Thursday in Warsaw, where Pogon and Wisla will compete for the trophy at the Warsaw National Stadium. Here's the forecast for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Pogon

Pogon, known as the "Porters," currently holds the seventh position in the league table of the Polish championship, trailing the leader Jagiellonia by eight points. It's worth noting that Pogon faced Jagiellonia in the last round. In the away match, the "Pride of Pomerania" scored first already in the 15th minute, but by halftime had conceded two goals. However, Pogon managed to unlock Jagiellonia's defense in the second half, eventually drawing 2-2. On the way to the final, Pogon defeated opponents such as Gornik Zabrze (2-1), Lech Poznan (1-0), and Jagiellonia (2-1). Notably, all victories were secured in extra time.

Wisla

The "White Star" currently occupies the fifth position in the league table of the First Division. In 30 matches, Wisla has accumulated 49 points, which is ten points less than the leading Lechia Gdansk. However, several teams are hot on Wisla's heels, and the fate of securing a playoff spot will likely be decided in the final rounds. Heading into the Polish Cup final, Wisla approaches the match following a home victory over Podbeskidzie with a score of 3-1. On the path to the final, Wisla overcame Slask Wroclaw (4-1), Widzew Lodz (2-1 in extra time), and Piast (2-1).

Interesting facts about the match and personal encounters

In the 21/22 season, Pogon defeated Wisla twice in the Polish championship - 1-0 away and 4-1 at home.

In three out of the last five matches in this rivalry, both teams scored.

Wisla has remained undefeated in the First Division for four consecutive matches.

Pogon vs Wisla Prediction

Class is likely to be the deciding factor in this match. Wisla, even in the First Division, is far from being a leader, so it's understandable that bookmakers give the advantage to Pogon. Our bet is on "Pogon to Win" with odds of 1.77.